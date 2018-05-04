Before ZZ Top arrives in August, outdoor concert season will kick off June 7 at the Idaho Botanical Garden's Outlaw Field with pop-rock band Barenaked Ladies.
Outlaw Field announces its 9th outdoor show. This summer concert series has legs

Get off your tush. Go get yourself some cheap sunglasses.

Summer is almost here, and ZZ Top is rolling into the Idaho Botanical Garden for an outdoor concert. The bearded rockers will perform at Outlaw Field in Boise on Wednesday, Aug. 1.

General-admission tickets go on sale for $59.50 at 10 a.m. Friday, May 11, at Ticketmaster or by phone at (208) 426-1766.

ZZ Top is the ninth show revealed at the Garden's annual Outlaw Field Summer Concert Series, which opens June 7 with Barenaked Ladies and finishes Sept. 20 with the Avett Brothers.

Formed in 1969, the Texas trio is known for bluesy rock hits such as "La Grange," "Tush," "Cheap Sunglasses," "Legs," "Gimme All Your Lovin' " and "Sharp Dressed Man."

Show time will be 7 p.m. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

