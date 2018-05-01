This sports bar and grill in Meridian just closed after 8 years? It looks that way

When I think of Pinnacle Sports Grill at 2901 N. Eagle Road in Meridian, my mouth starts watering.
Back in the day, the finger steaks were pretty dang good. And the wings, if you ordered them extra spicy, were really dang hot.
Sadly, the sports bar and restaurant at Gateway Marketplace appears to have closed. Pinnacle's Facebook page vanished today — soon after I messaged the restaurant asking about the situation. Google lists Pinnacle as "permanently closed." Its website remains live, but phone calls to Pinnacle during business hours were not answered.
Cliff Rogers, who owned nearby Barrel 55 restaurant — which closed this weekend — says he heard the news about Pinnacle shuttering from an alcohol sales rep.
Barrel 55 and Pinnacle both took a hit when the shopping center's anchor, Rosauers grocery store, exited near the end of 2017, Rogers says.
"It's been killing us over there since Rosauers left," he says.
Pinnacle Sports Grill opened in 2010, and it eventually changed ownership.
