Bargain alert: Tickets to 19 Boise concerts just went on sale for $20

With summer concert season around the corner, promoter Live Nation is launching its annual National Concert Week promotion.
Starting at 10 a.m. today, tickets to more than 2,000 shows go on sale for $20 — including 19 in the Boise market.
The deal lasts through May 8, but ticket quantities are limited. Use promo code "CONCERTS" to score $20 tickets. Here are the participating gigs in Idaho:
▪ The Glitch Mob — May 23, Revolution Center
▪ The Flaming Lips — June 6, Revolution Center
▪ Kevin Hart — June 10, Ford Idaho Center
▪ Yes — June 13, CenturyLink Arena
▪ Everclear / Marcy Playground — June 21, Revolution Center
▪ Dirty Heads — June 24, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
▪ Rodney Carrington — June 27, Egyptian Theatre
▪ Logic — July 11, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
▪ Brit Floyd — July 16, Revolution Center
▪ G-Eazy — July 24, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
▪ Niall Horan — July 31, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
▪ Slayer — Aug. 21, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
▪ Smashing Pumpkins — Sept. 7, Ford Idaho Center
▪ Rise Against — Sept. 17, Revolution Center
▪ Luke Bryan — Sept. 20, Ford Idaho Center
▪ Journey / Def Leppard — Sept. 26, Ford Idaho Center
▪ Fall Out Boy — Oct. 2, Taco Bell Arena
▪ Rod Stewart — Oct. 24, Ford Idaho Center
▪ Reckless Kelly / Micky & The Motorcars — Dec. 31, Revolution Center
