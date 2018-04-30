Tickets are now $20 to concerts at local venues such as the Revolution Concert House and Event Center in Garden City.
Tickets are now $20 to concerts at local venues such as the Revolution Concert House and Event Center in Garden City. Darin Oswald Statesman file
Tickets are now $20 to concerts at local venues such as the Revolution Concert House and Event Center in Garden City. Darin Oswald Statesman file
Words &amp; Deeds

Words & Deeds

Guitars, taco bars and beer in Boise and beyond.

Words & Deeds

Bargain alert: Tickets to 19 Boise concerts just went on sale for $20

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

April 30, 2018 10:00 AM

With summer concert season around the corner, promoter Live Nation is launching its annual National Concert Week promotion.

Starting at 10 a.m. today, tickets to more than 2,000 shows go on sale for $20 — including 19 in the Boise market.

The deal lasts through May 8, but ticket quantities are limited. Use promo code "CONCERTS" to score $20 tickets. Here are the participating gigs in Idaho:

The Glitch Mob — May 23, Revolution Center

The Flaming Lips — June 6, Revolution Center

Kevin Hart — June 10, Ford Idaho Center

Yes — June 13, CenturyLink Arena

Everclear / Marcy Playground — June 21, Revolution Center

Dirty Heads — June 24, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Rodney Carrington — June 27, Egyptian Theatre

Logic — July 11, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Brit Floyd — July 16, Revolution Center

G-Eazy — July 24, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Niall Horan — July 31, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Slayer — Aug. 21, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Smashing Pumpkins — Sept. 7, Ford Idaho Center

Rise Against — Sept. 17, Revolution Center

Luke Bryan — Sept. 20, Ford Idaho Center

Journey / Def Leppard — Sept. 26, Ford Idaho Center

Fall Out Boy — Oct. 2, Taco Bell Arena

Rod Stewart — Oct. 24, Ford Idaho Center

Reckless Kelly / Micky & The Motorcars — Dec. 31, Revolution Center

Want more Idaho entertainment news? Follow Michael Deeds on Facebook and Twitter.



  Comments  

About Words & Deeds

@Michael
Deeds

Michael Deeds is a columnist, blogger and drink/eat/play scribe for the Idaho Statesman. He also co-hosts “The Other Studio” music show at 8 p.m. Sundays on 94.9 FM The River.