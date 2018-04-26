Hot? Cool off with icy 'artisan' desserts. New local Boise stand to open 4 locations

Boise temperatures will approach the upper 80s on Friday — just in time for Trailhead Artisan Italian Ice to make its Boise debut.
Oops, wait. Trailhead is slated to open May 1.
"The weather gets back down next week," laments co-owner Deidre Zobel, laughing. "We're like, 'Nooooo!'"
Summer in Idaho will blaze soon enough, and Trailhead has sweet relief. Italian ice stands will appear next week with frozen treats at 1522 W. State St. in Boise, 4925 N. Glenwood St. (near the Revolution Center) in Garden City and Eagle Sports Complex at 12000 Horseshoe Bend Road. A fourth Trailhead stand should be open at 9105 W. Overland Road in Boise by mid-May — as soon as Zobel and her husband, Pieter Rebentisch, finish building it.
Trailhead's treats are dairy-free and vegan-friendly. They come in small ($3), large ($4) and baseball helmet ($6) sizes. Flavors range from mango to pina colada, or even strawberry lemonade mixed with cherry.
This ain't no snow cone, kiddo. But the ideas and ingredients are similar.
"It's made in an ice-cream machine," Zobel says. "I like to describe it as kind of a gelato of snow cones. It has that thicker texture that people really like."
Nowadays, everything is deemed "artisan." Zobel is a good sport when teased a little. "When we came up with the concept," she explains, "I'm like, 'Well, we are trying to do a huckleberry flavor and some custom flavors like that.' I guess that's how it's artisan. We want people to suggest other flavors. We want to try to come up with them."
Trailhead stands will be open May through September, Zobel says.
And if it's chilly next week in Boise? Wear mittens when you order. Your taste buds won't know the difference.
Comments