5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise: Party on a block, do a Castle tour, go for Mohr

James Castle was an artist who lived in Garden City producing unusual pieces of artwork using materials like soot and spit to create his work. Pieces of Castle's artwork were found within the walls of his home and are now properly displayed. Kelsey Grey kgrey@idahostatesman.com

