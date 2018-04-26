James Castle was an artist who lived in Garden City producing unusual pieces of artwork using materials like soot and spit to create his work. Pieces of Castle's artwork were found within the walls of his home and are now properly displayed. Kelsey Grey kgrey@idahostatesman.com
Words &amp; Deeds

Guitars, taco bars and beer in Boise and beyond.

5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise: Party on a block, do a Castle tour, go for Mohr

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

April 26, 2018 04:42 PM

1. Hit an outdoor party

Cruise over to 5th and Broad streets from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday for a bash commemorating the grand opening of the The Fowler, Boise's first Downtown mid-rise apartment community. They'll close off the block for food trucks, Boise Brewing beers, Wylder pizza, music by DJ Eric Rhodes — and, course, tours of The Fowler. It's all-ages and free. The weather's gorgeous. This is quintessential Boise.

2. Visit the Castle

The highly anticipated James Castle House, 5015 Eugene St., will open to the public on Saturday with an exhibition of the renowned Idaho artist's work. Mayor Dave Bieter will kick off the ribbon-cutting ceremony with remarks at noon. It's all free and continues until 6 p.m.

3. Drink local beer

April has been Idaho Craft Beer Month. (What? You hadn't heard?) Raise your glass at a mixer from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Ironwood Social, 5467 N. Glenwood St. All pints are $3. More than 20 Gem State breweries will have a beer pouring.

Like your beer tart? Check out the second annual Aura: Sour Beer Experience from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Payette Brewing Co., 733 S. Pioneer St. You need to buy tickets in advance.

4. Hit the fairgrounds

You'll be buried in trade-show action Saturday at Expo Idaho. You get four events for one price — $6 adults, free for kids 6 and under — from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The barrage of entertainment includes Kids Fun Fest, Girls Day Out, Experience Idaho Expo and Family Fun Pet Expo.

5. Get some Mohr

Comedian, actor and sports-radio host Jay Mohr is visiting Boise for stand-up gigs at Liquid Laughs, 405 S. 8th St. He'll do 8 and 10 p.m. shows Friday and Saturday. Tickets cost about $30. The only slot sold out in advance so far is the one at 8 p.m. Saturday. You gotta admit: Mohr is a freaking gifted impressionist.

