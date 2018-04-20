After promising to 'bring back the best possible event,' Tour de Fat to abandon Boise

SHARE COPY LINK Thousands of costumed cyclists made up the 15th annual Tour de Fat parade put on by New Belgium Brewing Company, beginning and ending in Ann Morrison Park on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016. The Tour de Fat is a fundraiser for three Boise cycling advocacy Kyle Green kgreen@idahostatesman.com

Thousands of costumed cyclists made up the 15th annual Tour de Fat parade put on by New Belgium Brewing Company, beginning and ending in Ann Morrison Park on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016. The Tour de Fat is a fundraiser for three Boise cycling advocacy Kyle Green kgreen@idahostatesman.com