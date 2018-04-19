5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise: Buy some cool albums, get lectured about beer

1. Rock Record Store Day
Rise and shine. The Record Exchange, 1105 W. Idaho St., will open at 8 a.m. sharp Saturday and unleash more than 400 exclusive releases. There's waaaay too much information to convey about the 11th annual Record Store Day — it's basically Record Store Weekend — so head to the RX Facebook page for details.
2. Donate (or buy) a bike
If you're like me, you've got a growing kid with a bicycle that inconveniently stays the same size. I'm thinking we'll donate his tyke bike and hunt for a larger option at the Boise Bicycle Project's bike swap, sale and safety event. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 1027 S. Lusk St. You get $10 credit for each donated bike, which you can use toward a purchase. (Bikes will cost $10 to $60). Safety lessons will be taught throughout the day.
3. Do a concert
Highlights include a $10 Saturday performance from former "American Idol" finalist Colton Dixon at CenturyLink Arena, a stoner-rockin' Dead Meadow gig Sunday at The Olympic, and a Sunday show from post-metal band Sumac at Neurolux. Heads up: The Luke Combs show Friday at the 2,200-capacity Revolution Center is close to sold out, but there might be some tickets released late.
4. Celebrate Earth Day
Earth Day is Sunday. Is anyone even aware of this? Oh wait, that's right: Global warming is good for us. Whatever the case, Whole Foods, 401 S. Broadway Ave., will distribute free bags of compost throughout the weekend. You also can check out the Plug-In Electric Vehicle Car Show and Green Info Fair from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, which happen in the Whole Foods parking lot.
5. Go see old stuff
Rummage through vintage goodies, antiques, jewelry and more Saturday and Sunday at the Pickin’ Boise Vintage Show and Artisan Market at Expo Idaho.
Check out a World War II era Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress on Saturday and Sunday at Gowen Field. (You can even fly in it, but it's spendy.)
Or learn about Idaho's beer history while quaffing local brews during a Things Are-A-Brewin' Craft Beer Sampling & Lecture at the Idaho State Archives.
