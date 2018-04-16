More Videos

Heard who the headliners are at this year’s Boise Music Festival? Hint: Not MC Hammer

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

April 16, 2018 11:59 AM

Mainstream and mix-and-match. Those are the qualities we expect from the Boise Music Festival, which welcomes tens of thousands of fans to Expo Idaho for an all-day music marathon every summer.

Oh, and we also expect at least one giggle-inducing “oldies” act, right?

The lineup has been revealed for the ninth annual event on June 23, but there’s no Vanilla Ice this time around. No MC Hammer. Not even Sir Mix-a-Lot.

The headliners will be pop star Robin Thicke (known for 2013’s global smash “Blurred Lines”), country rocker and comedian Granger Smith, indie-pop trio Echosmith, rapper Baby Bash, folk-rocker Mat Kearney and country band Parmalee.

That group of performers feels pretty diverse and solid for an outdoor festival put on by a radio-station company. (Townsquare Media produces and markets the Boise Music Festival.)

Lots of local bands also participate in the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 5610 N. Glenwood St. in Garden City. There are half a dozen stages on the festival grounds, plus a large food court, carnival rides and more.

Tickets are on sale now for prices ranging from $20 to $75 plus fees.

Online: Boisemusicfestival.com.

• • • 

Want more Idaho entertainment news? Follow Michael Deeds on Facebook and Twitter.

Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise

