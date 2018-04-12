5 Things to Do This Weekend: Buy a gun, hit a pot party with your kids, go to the Pen

1. PARTY IN THE GRASS
The third annual Boise Hemp Fest “rolls” into Julia Davis Park on Saturday. (“Rolls!” That’s a Zig-Zag pun, kids!) Why am I addressing kids? Because Hempfest bills itself as a family-friendly event. Learn about the diverse uses of cannabis, listen to pro-ganja speakers and jam to sweet (leaf) music from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. It’s free. Unless you get busted smoking weed in the park.
2. CELEBRATE THE 13TH
Visit the Old Idaho Penitentiary between 5 and 9 p.m. for a Friday the 13th history lesson. Idaho’s lone double execution was carried out there in 1951. Staff will present the story “using Idaho State Historical Society documents, photographs, interviews and rarely seen artifacts.” You also can tour the Pen mulling all 10 executions that happened there. FUN!
3. HIT THE MARKET
The Boise Farmers Market kicked off its season last Saturday. This Saturday, it’s the Capital City Public Market’s turn. Believe it or not, the weather is supposed to be nice — lower 60s. Eighth and Idaho streets in Downtown Boise will overflow with local crafts and food vendors from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. While you’re there, check out new restaurant The Funky Taco, which has a cool elevated stage for bands.
4. SEE SOME TUNES
Local musicians Brook Faulk, Dan Costello and more will perform Friday at the Riverside Hotel’s Sapphire Room during the Idaho Songwriters Association Concert Fundraiser. ... Chill to groove trio Moonchild on Friday at Neurolux. ... Indie-pop duo Coast Modern will headline Neurolux on Saturday ... Gen-Xers, it’s time to reminisce to The Breeders’ grunge-laced rock Sunday at the Knitting Factory. ... HEADS UP: Whiskey Myers on Saturday at the Knit has sold out in advance. Also, Paul Shore’s comedy shows this weekend at Liquid have been postponed until June 1 and 2. (His influential mom, Mitzi Shore, died this week.)
5. SHOW OFF YOUR GUNS
You live in Idaho. Naturally, there’s a gun show. “Buy, sell and trade” and find “thousands of bargains” at the Great Idaho Gun Show at the Ford Idaho Center. It costs $8 to get into this firearm fiesta, which runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
• • •
