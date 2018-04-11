A taste of France in Boise: New ‘upscale casual’ restaurant opens. It’s locally owned

If you walk inside a new neighborhood restaurant on the Boise Bench, you might feel like you’ve been transported to France — at least until someone speaks.

Petite 4, a cozy destination inspired by French bistro tradition, makes its public debut Wednesday, April 11. It will be open for dinner at 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and serve brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.

It’s a new direction from the married team behind Bleubird, a popular Downtown sandwich cafe that closed in late January. (Another sandwich shop, Lemon Tree Co., soon replaced it.)

Owners Sarah and David Kelly describe Petite 4 as an intimate, “upscale casual” restaurant serving “French-inspired, bar a la carte food.” Diners sit at tables and a bar, where they can see dishes being prepared.

“We want the customer to feel like they are eating in our kitchen, sharing our love and passion for good food,” Sarah Kelly said in a press release. “We loved the elements of French dishes, and we took our favorites and brought them into an intimate dining experience to get that neighborhood bistro feel.”

A Petite 4 menu and prices were not immediately available. A sample menu will be added to the Petite 4 website soon, Sarah Kelly said Wednesday.

Reservations are strongly suggested for dinner, and are taken by phone between 3 and 5 p.m. at (208) 345-1055. Seats at the bar will be held for walk-in customers 21 and older. Reservations are not taken for Sunday brunch.

Petite 4 won’t be alone on the premises. Subscription-based Sable Baking will operate from the Petite 4 building and serve its bread on the Petite 4 menu. This Saturday, the microbakery plans to offer bread, pastries and coffee for patio dining from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Hours will be expanded in the near future, according to Sable’s website.

Online: eatatpetite4.com, sablebaking.com.

• • •

