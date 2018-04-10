This new Meridian restaurant just changed its name. Um, bring on the Pig Destroyer?

Blue Tiger Pizza just changed its stripes.
After arriving with a roar last fall in Meridian, the restaurant recently disappeared back into the jungle. Well, sort of. Newcomer Varsity Pizza is now operating in the same space at 1435 N. Eagle Road.
“Important news!” Varsity Pizza announced online. “You are about to get the same great food and service you are accustomed to but under a new name. Blue Tiger Pizza and Pints is now part of the Varsity Team (and) has changed its name to Varsity Pizza. Next door we will have Varsity Deli, and just up the stairs is the Varsity Pub. ... We are the same company with a new name.”
If you check out the menu, you still see familiar Blue Tiger options such as the signature Pig Destroyer pie ($16 medium, $23 large) and Blue Tiger Meatball Pizza ($14, $18). (In an apparent effort to attract the Domino’s crowd, Varsity also posted an offer Monday on Facebook for a $4.99 medium pepperoni or cheese pizza — less than half normal price.)
What to make of all this? Well, a legal disagreement, perhaps.
Portland-based restaurateur Dylan Hutter, who relocated to Boise to open Blue Tiger, is no longer involved with the pizzeria, he said in an email. Hutter has filed a lawsuit involving Blue Tiger, he added.
“I am currently back in Portland attending to my other restaurants,” Hutter said. “My future in Idaho is undetermined at this point.”
Online: varsitypizza.com, Facebook.com/varsity. Phone: (208) 895-1930.
• • •
