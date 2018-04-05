Maria Brink, singer for In This Moment, performs last year in Camden, N.J. The goth-metal group returns to the Boise area for a Sunday show at the Revolution Center.
5 Things to Do This Weekend: Live In This Moment, enjoy Miller time, buy a radish

By Michael Deeds

April 05, 2018 03:38 PM

1. LIVE IN THIS MOMENT

Craving a concert? British band Jungle — which already sold out a gig tonight in Portland — will unleash neo-soul grooves Friday at the Knitting Factory in Boise. Headbangers will mosh Sunday at the Revolution Center with In This Moment, led by sexy, scary metal priestess Maria Brink. If you’re suffering from Treefort Music Fest withdrawals, feed your indie need with Car Seat Headrest, who returns to Neurolux on Sunday. ... Also, the Gene Harris Jazz Festival is happening now through Friday at Boise State.

2. IT’S MILLER TIME

Comedian Dennis Miller will headline at the Morrison Center on Saturday night. Did you know that he’s owned a place in Sun Valley for almost two decades? Miller and I talked about Californians moving here recently. Consequently, I’m working on my Idaho “whininess.”

3. GRAB A SODA

Soda Stop recently opened a bar and grill at 6026 Birch Lane, across from College of Western Idaho in Nampa. As part of its official grand opening this weekend, the restaurant is offering “buy one get one free” on every menu item. The owner has paired up with Mother Earth Brew Co. of Nampa to highlight local beer, too. From 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, a local radio station will broadcast from Soda Stop with drawings for giveaways, face painting for kids, coupons and other specials.


The Boise Farmers Market, located on 10th and Grove streets, celebrated its opening day on a Saturday in 2016. Several new vendors joined the market to sell their goods. Erin Fennerefenner@idahostatesman.com

4. SAVOR FRESH FOOD

Summer is so close you can almost taste it, right? The Boise Farmers Market returns to action from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 10th and Grove streets in Downtown Boise. Browse vendors and enjoy “spring veggies, local protein, eggs & dairy, bedding plants, baked goods, coffee, on-site foods and much more!”

5. GET A READ ON THINGS

Score a sweet deal at the annual Friends of the Boise Public Library Spring Book Sale: “This huge sale features hardback and paperback books sorted into 40 categories. These are priced at just 50¢ for paperbacks, $1 for hardbacks, or $9 by-the-bag (a community favorite!). This sale also features first editions, over-sized books, cookbooks, book sets, local interest books, CDs, LP records, audio books, DVDs, VHS tapes, posters and prints!” It’s happening through Sunday at 762 W. River St. in Boise. Everything is half price Sunday.

Want more Idaho entertainment news? Follow Michael Deeds on Facebook and Twitter.


