Rascal Flatts to open a Boise restaurant? Let’s hope they fare better than Toby Keith

Sammy Hagar has his Beach Bar and Grill restaurants. Jimmy Buffett’s got his Margaritaville chain.
So it’s not exactly uncharted country streams for Rascal Flatts to want to open a restaurant at 151 S. Capitol Blvd., part of City Center Plaza. That’s the case, according to paperwork filed this week with the city of Boise.
The gazillion-selling, Ohio-based trio probably has a few bucks in the bank. Why not get into the food biz?
The question is, why Idaho?
Hey, Boise is the fastest-growing city in the nation. Besides, the first Rascal Flatts restaurant already opened last year in Stamford, Connecticut. Las Vegas-based R.F. Restaurants filed a building application last month to open a Rascal Flatts restaurant in St. Louis. As is the case in Boise, the owner was listed as Chris Burka and architect listed as Ilan Baldinger. Other locations reportedly are planned in places such as Chicago and Cleveland.
Live music, dancing and drinks are served at the Stamford hangout, plus a menu of “Southern flare and hospitality, embodied in a delicious menu to satisfy all cravings.” In other words, this ain’t gonna be a Waffle House. An order of chicken and waffles costs $25. Mac and cheese on the kids’ menu is $8.
When mentioning Rascal Flatts, it’s hard not to think about Toby Keith — and not just because the band opened for Keith back in 2003 at the Idaho Center. But while we’re reminiscing about that ... oof. I took a beating for that concert review. One letter writer even told me, “If you don't like America ... get out!!!”
Shucks, I’m still here. That’s how I know that just a few years ago, Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar and Grill was supposed to open at The Village at Meridian. Finally, in 2014, those plans were nixed, crushing fans of jingoistic jingles and servers known as “whiskey girls.” With luck, the Rascal Flatts restaurant project will fare better. When I reached out, Boise developer Gardner and Co. declined to comment on the building permit filed with the city. An email to Burka was not returned, either.
A Rascal Flatts restaurant would be an unusual addition to Downtown Boise, right? Move over, Treefort hipsters. I’m ordering an 8-ounce “Flat”-iron steak. For $27 in Stamford, it comes with broccoli and fries or tots. Maybe we’ll even get a free drink if we tell them the pun would be better spelled “Flatt”-iron.
