A new Friday arena concert announced for Boise country fans? Get me some of that

If you’re a country music fan, you can’t complain about the recent concert situation in Boise.
The schedule keeps filling up, and the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa just added to the fun by announcing a Thomas Rhett gig. Rhett’s “Life Changes Tour” will swing through Nampa for a 7:30 p.m. show on Friday, Oct. 19. The opening acts are Brett Young and Midland.
Rhett is the son of country singer Rhett Akins, and he’s known for the hit singles “It Goes Like This,” “Get Me Some of That,” Die a Happy Man” and many more.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 6 at ICTickets for $51.75, $67 and $81.75.
Never miss a local story.
▪ ▪ ▪
Want the latest Idaho entertainment news? Track Michael Deeds on Facebook and Twitter.
Comments