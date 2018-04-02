Thomas Rhett, 28, has enjoyed success both as a singer and as a songwriter for other performers.
A new Friday arena concert announced for Boise country fans? Get me some of that

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

April 02, 2018 11:06 AM

If you’re a country music fan, you can’t complain about the recent concert situation in Boise.

The schedule keeps filling up, and the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa just added to the fun by announcing a Thomas Rhett gig. Rhett’s “Life Changes Tour” will swing through Nampa for a 7:30 p.m. show on Friday, Oct. 19. The opening acts are Brett Young and Midland.

Rhett is the son of country singer Rhett Akins, and he’s known for the hit singles “It Goes Like This,” “Get Me Some of That,” Die a Happy Man” and many more.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 6 at ICTickets for $51.75, $67 and $81.75.

▪ ▪ ▪ 

