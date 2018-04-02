Charge your phones, Counting Crows fans. The alt-rock group is headed to Taco Bell Arena.
A new major concert is coming ‘Round Here’ — to Taco Bell Arena in Boise

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

April 02, 2018 10:45 AM

Are you jonesing for Counting Crows to return to Boise?

Or should I say Mister Jonesing?

(Sorry. I’ll stop that.)

You’re in luck. Counting Crows will return for the first time in six years when they headline a concert Wednesday, June 27, at Taco Bell Arena, with opening act Live. It’s the Crows’ “25 Years and Counting” tour.

Known for 1990s alternative-rock favorites such as “Mr. Jones,” “Round Here” and “A Long December,” Counting Crows last visited Idaho in 2012 at Outlaw Field. Live had its own run of success in the mid-’90s spurred by a major hit, “Lightning Crashes.”

The public on-sale to the concert is at 10 a.m. Friday, April 6, at Ticketmaster. Presales kick off Tuesday and continue during the week through multiple outlets. Tickets to the concert, which will start at 6:30 p.m., cost $36, $46, $70.50 and $79.50.

Counting-Crows

Flashback: Remember that Counting Crows video that had Courteney Cox in it? She was frontman Adam Duritz’ girlfriend for a moment or two.

