Not a fan of surprises? You’ll love this new Outlaw Field summer concert in Boise

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

March 27, 2018 08:06 AM

If you’ve got a strange feeling of deja vu about the coming outdoor concert season in Boise, you’re not alone.

Several acts performing this summer have been to the Treasure Valley in recent years — or, in the case of Michael Franti & Spearhead, recent months.

The barefoot rocker and his positive-vibes band will return to the Idaho Botanical Garden’s Outlaw Field for a 7 p.m. show on Tuesday, June 26. Franti & Spearhead headlined at the same venue just over six months ago in September. It’s the seventh concert announced at Outlaw Field this summer. The opening acts will be Victoria Canal and Dustin Thomas.

Franti is touring in support of his ninth studio album, “Soulrocker,” released in 2016. He has a strong Idaho fan base. Franti has been to the Gem State many times, including Tamarack Resort two years ago when he headlined The Huckleberry Jam festival.

General-admission tickets to Franti’s concert at Outlaw Field go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for $44 at Ticketmaster or by phone at 208-426-1766.

• • • 

