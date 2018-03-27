Not a fan of surprises? You’ll love this new Outlaw Field summer concert in Boise

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 124 Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise Pause 99 Fort Street Station pub opens in Boise 109 Check out Bogus Basin’s summer renovations 80 Trail to Stack Rock is open 148 First Alive After Five of 2017 packs The Grove Plaza 90 Michael Deeds is uncool! Statesman columnist reads his "fan" mail 234 You, too, could be hit by a texting driver, says this disabled Boise man River otter finds dinner in Bellingham Bay 27 Caldwell man beaten in Downtown Boise 129 Senator Dean Mortimer on making Idaho schools better Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Michael Franti performed, kids rode chair lifts, and festivalgoers danced Aug. 12-13, 2016, at the second annual Huckleberry Jam festival at Tamarack Resort near Donnelly, Idaho. mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

Michael Franti performed, kids rode chair lifts, and festivalgoers danced Aug. 12-13, 2016, at the second annual Huckleberry Jam festival at Tamarack Resort near Donnelly, Idaho. mdeeds@idahostatesman.com