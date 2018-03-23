This Boise food truck is opening a new restaurant. Prepare to pig out

Pork for breakfast. Pork for lunch. Pork for dinner.
You’ll be able to have it all at Pineapple Express by Kanak Attack, a quick-service restaurant debuting this spring at 499 S. Main St. in Meridian. Set to open in May, Pineapple Express will be the brick-and-mortar headquarters of Kanak Attack Katering, which operates a food truck in Boise. Kanak Attack specializes in Hawaiian and Asian cuisine.
“Kalua pig is our mainstay,” says events coordinator Claudine Whitfield. “That’s what we’re known for. That’s Hawaiian-style pork. It’s a salty, savory, smoky flavor. It’s not barbecue.”
Kanak Attack’s Hawaiian-born owner and chef, Michael Mohica, is a familiar face in the Treasure Valley. A 2000 graduate of Boise State’s culinary arts program, he’s roasted whole pigs for luaus, weddings and other events for years.
His new restaurant will open in a space that formerly held Schooners Pub and Grill. Whitfield says there will be seating for about 25 customers, plus a few outdoor seats.
“It’s going to be kind of walk-up,” she explains, “so we’ll have several hot items in a line and some cold items on the end. It can be grab-and-go ... or sit down and eat your meal here. We realize people have busy lives.”
Kanak Attack recently purchased a second food truck, which will hit the streets soon, Whitfield says. Even with two trucks and a new restaurant, the catering business will continue to sizzle, too.
“We’ll still have all the catering — the whole pigs,” Whitfield says. “It’s quite the presentation. It’s fun. People, especially guys, seem to really love it. Everybody wants a picture with the pig.”
Online: kanak.co.
• • •
