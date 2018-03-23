Pineapple Express will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. Pictured are kalua pig street tacos.
Pineapple Express will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. Pictured are kalua pig street tacos. Kanak Attack
This Boise food truck is opening a new restaurant. Prepare to pig out

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

March 23, 2018 02:04 PM

Pork for breakfast. Pork for lunch. Pork for dinner.

You’ll be able to have it all at Pineapple Express by Kanak Attack, a quick-service restaurant debuting this spring at 499 S. Main St. in Meridian. Set to open in May, Pineapple Express will be the brick-and-mortar headquarters of Kanak Attack Katering, which operates a food truck in Boise. Kanak Attack specializes in Hawaiian and Asian cuisine.

“Kalua pig is our mainstay,” says events coordinator Claudine Whitfield. “That’s what we’re known for. That’s Hawaiian-style pork. It’s a salty, savory, smoky flavor. It’s not barbecue.”

Kanak Attack’s Hawaiian-born owner and chef, Michael Mohica, is a familiar face in the Treasure Valley. A 2000 graduate of Boise State’s culinary arts program, he’s roasted whole pigs for luaus, weddings and other events for years.

His new restaurant will open in a space that formerly held Schooners Pub and Grill. Whitfield says there will be seating for about 25 customers, plus a few outdoor seats.

“It’s going to be kind of walk-up,” she explains, “so we’ll have several hot items in a line and some cold items on the end. It can be grab-and-go ... or sit down and eat your meal here. We realize people have busy lives.”

Kanak Attack recently purchased a second food truck, which will hit the streets soon, Whitfield says. Even with two trucks and a new restaurant, the catering business will continue to sizzle, too.

“We’ll still have all the catering — the whole pigs,” Whitfield says. “It’s quite the presentation. It’s fun. People, especially guys, seem to really love it. Everybody wants a picture with the pig.”

Online: kanak.co.

• • • 

