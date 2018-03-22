Not into Treefort? Here are 5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise

How have I not convinced you to check out Treefort? There are tons of great bands. Tons of free bands. Not to mention barrels of amazing beers and spectacular tastes.
OK, there are other things going on this weekend. Somewhat less hip things. You can count on me, Boise ...
1. SEE A NON-INDIE BAND
Treefort is not country music nirvana. If that’s your thing, head to Cowgirls in Kuna on Friday for a concert from up-and-comer Carly Pearce, who made noise on country radio last year with her debut single, “Every Little Thing.” (The show is sold out, but limited tickets will be available at the door.) More of a headbanger? Check out Motionless in White, Everytime I Die, Chelsea Grin and Ice Nine Kills on Saturday at the Revolution Center in Garden City.
2. HUNT FOR EGGS
Easter isn’t until next weekend, but you can get the kids fired up early. Zoo Boise’s annual Easter Eggstravaganza is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. If free sounds better, head for the CBNA Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday at Cassia Park, 4600 W. Camas St. (Register on Facebook).
3. DO HOCKEY
The Idaho Steelheads season is coming to a close soon. Catch a couple of games Friday and Saturday against the Rapid City Rush at CenturyLink Arena. The puck drops at 7:10 p.m.
4. SEE THE FUTURE
If you’ve gotten this far, I’m already predicting your future: No Treefort for you. Want more details? Eyes of the World Imports, 1576 W. Grove St., is hosting its annual “Pyschic and Healing Fair.” Get your palm read from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
5. THINK SPRING
The annual Boise Flower & Garden Show blooms at the Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St., on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. You’ll find a bazillion booths, gardening seminars and other warm-weather attractions. There’s even live music from locals Blaze & Kelly (5 to 8 p.m. Friday) and Spencer Batt (4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday).
Be warned, though: If you head Downtown, you’ll be right in the middle of Treefort and all those hipsters. You might get swept into the fun. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.
• • •
