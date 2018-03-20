That was a big Boise hip-hop concert announced last week. This outdoor show is bigger

If you’re a hip-hop fan in Boise, summer is looking better by the second.
Last week, the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater announced a July 11 concert by rapper and singer-songwriter Logic, who will bring NF and Kyle along for the ride. That’s going to be a major show.
But Nampa’s outdoor venue isn’t finished. Two weeks later, the Idaho Center Amphitheater will host G-Eazy. The July 24 concert also will include Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign, YBN Nahmir and P-Lo, with Murda Beatz spinning between each set.
Which outdoor summer show is bigger between Logic and G-Eazy? It’s tight, but I suspect G-Eazy will sell more tickets. He’s built his fan base in Idaho with a sold-out performance in 2014 at the 2,200-capacity Revolution Center, then a gig in 2016 at the larger CenturyLink Arena.
The G-Eazy concert will start at 6:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. at ICTickets for $35 general-admission lawn, $59.50 reserved and $79.50 general-admission pit. Limited lawn four-packs will be available for $100.
Warning: profanity
