6 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise: Sip green beer and, uh. Sorry, things are hazy

Sometimes, the calendar gods treat us party minions with leniency. Sometimes, St. Patrick’s Day actually falls on a Saturday, allowing everyone to let loose without fear of the next morning at the office. Here, in one place, is a guide to weekend St. Patrick’s Day debauchery in Boise — the pipers, the brewskies, the corned beef and cabbage. Go nuts, leprechauns.
Green beer? Frankly, it’s disgusting, right? What I find interesting is that so many IPA drinkers now gravitate toward hazy beers. Payette Brewing Co. in Boise has hopped the bandwagon with its own cloudy brew collaboration with Mill 95: Pillow Line IdaHash Hazy IPA. The beer will make its debut Friday in a celebration from 5 to 9 p.m. at the brewery.
This Friday at the brewery: Experience Payette’s first Hazy IPA {brewed with Mill 95 hop hash} paired with food by @thegemkitchen, some made with the Pillow Line IdaHash Hazy IPA hop blend! Free food // limited availability. Get there early! #payettebrewing #hazyipa pic.twitter.com/grTE0y1VdH— Payette Brewing (@PayetteBrewing) March 15, 2018
Treefort Music Fest is next week, but you can get an early dose of indie music Friday at a benefit for Paulette Jordan for Governor. Bands performing at Visual Arts Collective include Built to Spill, Eilen Jewell, Brett Netson, Nick Delffs, and Tag Along Friend. All for $25.
The nanobrewery that was too small? Ah, the plight of Cloud 9 Brewery. The “North End nanopub” unveiled an expansion this week, and they’ll pull out the stops Saturday for a grand reopening party. Grab some food while you’re there. It’s good stuff. On a related note, if you’re at Boise Towne Square this weekend, check out the new Good Burger restaurant, which opens Saturday.
Expo Idaho has two shows folks might want to check out this weekend. The Boise Spring Home Show runs now through Sunday, and the Idaho Cat Show is there Saturday and Sunday. (The Idaho Humane Society will even be there with kitties for adoption.)
George Lopez likes to be seen as a crazy dude. And he’s said some crazy stuff. (Ah, that regrettable Kirstie Alley "pig” crack. We’ll never let him forget it.) But Lopez is consistently funny, which is why he’s back at the Morrison Center on Friday.
