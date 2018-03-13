A major hip-hop tour is coming to Idaho for a concert outdoors. Why? Use Logic

With Treasure Valley outdoor concert venues now revealing new shows weekly, you’d think there’d be something for everyone in Boise this summer.
That’s true, with a few notable exceptions. For example, if you’re a hip-hop fan.
So it makes sense to feed the need, which the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater will do with its most recent concert announcement. Rapper and singer-songwriter Logic will headline a show there Wednesday, July 11. Dubbed the “Bobby Tarantino vs. Everybody Tour,” this 6:30 p.m. concert also will include hip-hop acts NF and Kyle.
Known for his smash breakout single “1-800-273-8255,” Logic is a rising star. (The YouTube video has racked up more than 222 million views in seven months.) Ticket sales to Logic shows have been coming out of the gate at 5,000 to 8,000 sold, according to promoter Live Nation, so this Nampa gig should be a major event for young hip-hop fans.
Tickets to the concert go on sale at noon Friday, March 16, at ICTickets for $35 general-admission lawn, $59.50 reserved seat and $69.50 general-admission front pit. A limited number of lawn four-packs will be available for $100.
• • •
