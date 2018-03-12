With bands ranging from Dirty Heads to Slayer, the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater is assembling a diverse summer concert lineup.
Idaho Center announces another outdoor summer concert. Tickets available Friday

If you love bouncing to reggae-rock music, it’s looking like an outstanding summer in Boise. Two major outdoor concerts were recently announced — Slightly Stoopid at Memorial Stadium and Rebelution at Outlaw Field.

Now the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater is busting out reggae riddims: Dirty Heads will perform at the Nampa venue Sunday, June 24, with opening act Iration.

General-admission tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 16, at ICTickets for $25 (first 100 sold), $30 (second 100) and $35 advance. Tickets will cost $40 at the gate.

Based in California, Dirty Heads released their first album in 2008. Touring has been key to the band’s success. Dirty Heads also headlined the Idaho Center Amphitheater in 2017. The prior summer, the group opened for Sublime with Rome at the now-defunct Eagle River Pavilion.

Dirty Heads’ best-known song is “Lay Me Down,” recorded with vocalist Rome Ramirez of Sublime With Rome.

• • • 

Michael Deeds is a columnist, blogger and drink/eat/play scribe for the Idaho Statesman. He also co-hosts “The Other Studio” music show at 8 p.m. Sundays on 94.9 FM The River.