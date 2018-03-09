New summer concert at Outlaw Field is something to Crow about

Sheryl Crow isn’t always consistent about her sound, but the woman knows what she likes about Boise: The Idaho Botanical Garden.
Crow, who last performed here in 2011, will return for another Outlaw Field show this summer on Tuesday, July 17. General-admission tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 16, for $56 at Ticketmaster or 208-426-1766.
Best known for 1990s radio staples such as “All I Wanna Do” and “If It Makes You Happy,” Crow has sold more than 50 million albums globally. Despite success in the mainstream pop arena, she took an unexpected detour to Nashville about five years ago. Her 2013 country album, “Feels like Home,” spawned a country radio hit, “Easy.” The following year, she joined George Strait and Rascal Flatts tours.
In this case, a change didn’t necessarily do Crow good. She returned to her comfort zone on 2016’s album “Be Myself,” which reestablished Crow with audiences missing the easygoing, guitar-pop sound of the ’90s.
Crow’s concert at Outlaw Field will start at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. No opening act has been announced.
