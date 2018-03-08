5 Things to Do This Weekend: See a boy band, quaff beers. (Um, reverse that order)

1. WHY DON’T WE ... WHAT?
You read that correctly. Go see a boy band! Um, Why Don’t We not, you say? Come on. Why Don’t We was constructed from five handsome lads plucked from different parts of the United States. Also, Why Don’t We has multiple videos directed by their awesome YouTube pal, Logan Paul. So you know this new boy band oozes quality. Witness the spectacle Saturday at the Knitting Factory. Other weekend concerts: punk band Pennywise on Friday at the Knit, electronic act Above & Beyond on Friday at the Revolution Center, jam band Spafford on Saturday at The Olympic, and high-energy Americana group The Lone Bellow on Saturday at Neurolux.
2. START YOUR ENGINE
The 45th annual Boise Roadster Show rolls into Expo Idaho from Friday through Sunday with an army of hot rods, custom cars, trucks and motorcycles. Highlights include Renaissance Roadster, an award-winning 1933 Ford from Portland, and an appearance from “Overhaulin’” star Chip Foose, who will be a special guest from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday.
3. HAVE A BEER
Boise brewpub Edge Brewing Co. will host a 4 Year Anniversary Party from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday with $3 pints, local food specials, live music (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.) and a raffle for Edge bottles and merch. ... Or head over to PreFunk Beer Bar earlier in the day Saturday for team Gelande Quaffing, organized by Payette Brewing Co.
4. STICK WITH IT
The Idaho Steelheads are in town for home games Friday and Saturday against the Kansas City Mavericks. The puck drops at 7:10 p.m. at CenturyLink Arena in Downtown Boise.
5. HAVE A POKE PARTY
Paddles Up Poke will open its second Boise restaurant Friday at McMillan’s Corner, a strip mall at Eagle and McMillan roads. The grand opening starts at 11 a.m., and it’s gonna be a rager. “We’ll have Boise State cheerleaders there, a bunch of local vendors, ice cream. We’re giving out a bunch of free gift cards, shirts — all that stuff,” owner Dan Landucci says. He didn’t even mention the band, Red Light Challenge. Or the coupons for free beer.
