Can’t afford this pricey Boise restaurant? It just added hours with a lower-cost menu

Dig that loose change out of the couch. It’s time to make reservations at State & Lemp.

Fresh off a third consecutive James Beard Award nomination for chef Kris Komori, the prix-fixe restaurant at 2870 W. State St. has added a lower-priced seating at 9 p.m. Fridays.

State & Lemp normally costs $80 per person plus $30 for wine pairing. The room seats 24 patrons. The dining experience is unique in Boise and totally worth it — particularly for a special occasion. (I took my wife for Valentine’s Day. I’m still rocking the halo effect.)

The new Friday late seating costs $70, which includes wine. This lower pricing, called Supper Club, has been offered at 9 p.m. Saturdays for years. It tends to be booked months in advance.

Offering Supper Club on Fridays and Saturdays doubles the opportunity for Idahoans to enjoy some of the city’s most ambitious culinary creations for a more easily digestible price.

“It’s good to give the experience to more people,” co-owner Remi McManus says.

Supper Club does not make money for State & Lemp, McManus says. But it provides other value to the restaurant.

“It’s good for community outreach,” he says. “And it’s good for a different demographic ... the people that really want to come here, that can’t necessarily afford the regular service.”

“Really, it’s out of necessity. Because so many people want to experience what we’re doing, and we only serve 100 to 110 people a week. So if we can add 22, 24 people to that, we’re increasing it by a quarter.”

State & Lemp’s remaining schedule is unchanged. Dinner service is offered at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and at 6:30 and 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Just be ready to let your hair down at 9 p.m. seatings.

“Supper Club is definitely looser,” McManus says. “I greet the crowd, and ... I always try to swear and loosen people’s minds up a little bit. It’s also a lot of fun. One of the reasons we do Supper Club is because we love it.”

Online: Stateandlemp.com.

• • •

