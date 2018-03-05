Boise summer concert news: Farewell tour to roll through Idaho Center Amphitheater

Welcome to heavy metal heaven.
Exactly one week after Metallica announced a concert at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Slayer has revealed that it will make its own Idaho visit. The thrash metal band will perform Tuesday, Aug. 21, at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in Nampa.
Slayer is calling this year’s trek its “final world tour.” The show’s opening acts will be Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Napalm Death. This will be a marathon moshpit melee, so the show starts early — at 5 p.m. (Doors open at 4.)
Formed by guitarists Jeff Hanneman and Kerry King in 1981, Slayer went on to become one of the genre’s most influential speed metal bands. The years kept piling up, but Slayer never slowed down. Talk of retiring finally surfaced in 2013 when Hanneman died from cirrhosis. Longtime drummer Dave Lombardo left the band, too, rather unceremoniously — and for the third time.
Never miss a local story.
But King and singer-bassist Tom Araya retooled the lineup and forged ahead. Araya has hinted that reducing his workload might be in the near future. King, on the other hand, appears to be ready to keep cranking the amps with or without Slayer.
So will this be Slayer’s last Idaho concert? That’s tough to know for sure. It’s the band’s final “world” tour, which leaves the door open for performances in other capacities.
General-admission tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 9, at ICTickets for $39.50 (first 1,000 sold), $45 (second 1,000) and $49.50, or for $55 day of show. There are ticketing fees in addition to those prices. And, yes, presales will happen this week — through Slayer’s fan club on Tuesday (VIP packages only), Spotify on Wednesday (8 a.m., password “Pit”), Blabbermouth on Wednesday (8 a.m., password “Thetour”) and the Idaho Center on Thursday (10 a.m., password still to come).
• • •
Want more Idaho entertainment news? Follow Michael Deeds on Facebook and Twitter.
Comments