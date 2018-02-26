Is it summer yet? Outlaw Field in Boise announces another classic-rock concert

Boom! Or, should we say, Baby Boom!
Outlaw Field in Boise has scheduled a fourth concert this summer, and — like the Steve Miller Band show recently announced — it’s targeting classic-rock fans.
Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne will perform at the Idaho Botanical Garden’s outdoor venue on Friday, July 20.
General-admission tickets go on sale at noon Friday, March 2, for $65 at Ticketmaster or by phone at 208-426-1766.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Browne, a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, is known for hits such as “Doctor My Eyes” and “Running on Empty.”
• • •
