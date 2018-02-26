Words &amp; Deeds

Words & Deeds

Guitars, taco bars and beer in Boise and beyond.

Words & Deeds

Is it summer yet? Outlaw Field in Boise announces another classic-rock concert

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

February 26, 2018 08:23 AM

Boom! Or, should we say, Baby Boom!

Outlaw Field in Boise has scheduled a fourth concert this summer, and — like the Steve Miller Band show recently announced — it’s targeting classic-rock fans.

Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne will perform at the Idaho Botanical Garden’s outdoor venue on Friday, July 20.

General-admission tickets go on sale at noon Friday, March 2, for $65 at Ticketmaster or by phone at 208-426-1766.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Browne, a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, is known for hits such as “Doctor My Eyes” and “Running on Empty.”

• • • 

Want the latest Idaho entertainment news? Track Michael Deeds on Facebook and Twitter.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise

View More Video

About Words & Deeds

@Michael
Deeds

Michael Deeds is a columnist, blogger and drink/eat/play scribe for the Idaho Statesman. He also co-hosts “The Other Studio” music show at 8 p.m. Sundays on 94.9 FM The River.