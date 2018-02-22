5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise: Monster trucks, fights, beers. Yep, the usual

1. JAM OUT
Got earplugs? Trust me, you’re gonna need ’em. Metallica concerts have nothing on Monster Jam. The four-wheel tour is headed back to the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa for three ear-splitting shows this weekend — at 7 p.m. Friday, plus 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Trucks on tap include Devastator, El Toro Loco, Grave Digger, Max-D, Monster Mutt Dalmatian, Team Hot Wheels and Zombie. Who could’ve used one of those to make it to work this morning?
2. MELLOW OUT
You know — to the sounds of Jim Brickman. The pianist will headline Friday in Boise at the Egyptian Theatre. Other live music highlights include rockers Pop Evil on Friday at the Knitting Factory, and singer-songwriter Mat Kearney on Saturday, also at the Knit.
3. BE A MELVIN
Downtown Boise’s lord of the taprooms, Bittercreek Alehouse, is celebrating its 22nd birthday on Sunday. How? By pouring 22 beers all day from Wyoming’s Melvin Brewing, aka the Great American Beer Festival’s Brewery Group and Brewmaster of the Year. Check out the entire list of suds at Bittercreek’s Facebook page. In typical Melvin fashion, there will be a White Lion Kajukenbo martial arts demonstration at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Each will last about 10 minutes.
4. FIGHT IT OUT
Need more martial arts? (And more beers?) Cruise over to CenturyLink Arena for Front Street Fights 16 on Friday night. The event’s lightweight title is at stake now that David Castillo has retired. Hamilton “The Honey Hamster” Ash and Josh “The White Mamba” Wick will duke it out for the belt. (The Honey Hamster? No clue, but I ain’t messin’ with him.)
5. ENTERTAIN THE KIDS
My little boys are at that rock breaking/tumbling/stage, so I might have to swing them by the Idaho Gem Club’s annual Gem & Mineral Show, which runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Expo Idaho. It’s $4, and kids 12 and under get in free. Also at Expo Idaho this weekend: The Kids Fair, which has all the usual suspects ranging from a petting zoo to face painting. And, of course, lots of booths to give parents ideas on how to keep the rugrats from driving them nuts — er, I mean healthy and happy. It’s $5 and runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
