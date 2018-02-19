Country singer Luke Bryan will work a concert tour into his schedule when he’s not busy judging “American Idol,” which fires up again March 11 on ABC.
Luke Bryan is returning to Idaho. Here are ticket prices, concert details

By Michael Deeds

February 19, 2018 10:26 AM

Summer can’t get here soon enough. But it won’t blow by fast enough, either, if you’re a Luke Bryan fan.

The singer, songwriter and TV star will perform a concert Sept. 20 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa — two days before fall begins.

Tickets to the 7 p.m. show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23, for $59.75, $75 and $99.75 at ICTickets. Various presales also will occur during the week, starting with his official fan club on Tuesday.

Bryan is no stranger to Idaho. He headlined last summer’s Mountain Home Country Music Festival, and he sold out Taco Bell Arena in Boise back in 2015.

The show will be part of Bryan’s What Makes You Country Tour, which is being scheduled during time off from his job as a judge on “American Idol.”

The opening acts are slated to be Jon Pardi and Carly Pearce.

