5 Things to Do This Weekend: Go hot tubbing, quaff beers, get Zany, act like a ninja

1. PARTY AT PAYETTE
Things are going to get wet and wild Saturday afternoon at Boise’s biggest brewery. Payette Brewing Co. will host its annual Gelande Quaffing competition, where teams slide beers across bars, catch them, chug them — and, yeah, spill them. This year’s official theme is “board shorts and bikinis.” Why? Because you can always head into the production facility, where Payette is simultaneously hosting a Hot Tub Time Machine Party. They’ll set up a 19-foot pool and heat it up to 105 degrees all day. (Amazing. Who comes up with this stuff?)
2. ROCK HARD
Eardrums? Prepare to liquefy. Killswitch Engage and Anthrax will blow apart the Revolution Center on Friday. Prefer your tunes less aggressive? Also Friday, check out singer LP at the Knitting Factory. She’ll definitely perform “Lost on You.” ... On Saturday, singer-songwriter David Robert King will perform tunes from his new album, “Idaho,” at the Sapphire Room, and DJ-producer Datsik will show up with his Ninja Nation Tour to rattle the walls of the Revolution Center.
3. GET ZANY
Bob Zany has doing comedy so long that — actually, I’ll let him fill in that punchline, bay-bee! The dude has the unique ability to be hilarious while maintaining a perpetually semi-disgusted look on his face. It’s a gift. A regular on the “Bob and Tom Show,” Zany headlines tonight through Sunday at Liquid Laughs.
4. DO THE SPORTS THANG
Remember how everyone complained that the Boise State basketball game against Nevada this week started so late? Fine. The Broncos play at noon Saturday against Air Force in Taco Bell Arena (or whatever it will be called eventually) ... And the Idaho Steelheads slap some puck gainst the Colorado Eagles at 7:10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at CenturyLink Arena.
5. BE A VALENTINE
More than 250 local artists create and donate to Valentine For AIDS, a silent annual silent art auction to benefit SNAP (Safety Net for AIDS Program). The result? Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been raised. Check out the art from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, at Flying M Coffeehouse in Downtown Boise. Bidding ends at 4 p.m. Sunday.
• • •
