Smashing Pumpkins reunion tour to bring ’90s hits to Idaho — and drama, of course

The Smashing Pumpkins have reunited — well, most of them.
Known for a string of alternative-rock albums in the 1990s, the Pumpkins plan to return to Idaho for the first time since 2010. The band’s newly announced reunion tour will finish up Friday, Sept. 7, at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
The Pumpkins’ last visit was at the Knitting Factory in Boise, although guitarist James Iha, drummer Jimmy Chamberlin and bassist D’arcy Wretzky weren’t along for that ride.
Tickets to the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 23 at ICTickets for $31, $51, $71, $101 and $127.
The newly regrouped Pumpkins include three-fourths of the classic lineup — singer-guitarist Billy Corgan, Chamberlin and Iha, who hasn’t been in the band for nearly two decades. More recent guitarist Jeff Schroeder also will be on stage, as will — reportedly — bassist Jack Bates, who is the son of New Order bass player Peter Hook.
Wretzky is not part of the reunion. She has been engaged in a sort of media he said/she said with Corgan, and claims she was not asked. “He says that he’s invited me to come out and play for all of these things,” Wretzky told Alternative Nation in a long interview published this week, “which is a complete lie. He’s never invited me to anything.”
While fans would have appreciated seeing Wretzky rock through hits such as “1979,” “Today” and “Disarm,” this reunion promises to be a satisfying Gen X nostalgia blast. The media release says it “will highlight music from the group’s inception through 2000, and will exclusively feature material from their groundbreaking debut ‘Gish’ through ‘Siamese Dream,’ ‘Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness,’ ‘Adore,’ and ‘Machina.’ Longtime Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder will also take part, as the band moves to a three guitar lineup to better emulate the signature tones and textures of their albums.”
Says Corgan: “This show and staging will be unlike any we’ve ever done, and will feature a set unlike any we’ve ever played. For if this is a chance at a new beginning, we plan on ushering it in with a real bang.”
