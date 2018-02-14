Stop! Turn around! Boise is #2 on Lonely Planet ‘Best in U.S.’ list. Guess who’s #1?

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:05 Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise Pause 1:40 Fort Street Station pub opens in Boise 1:50 Check out Bogus Basin’s summer renovations 1:21 Trail to Stack Rock is open 2:29 First Alive After Five of 2017 packs The Grove Plaza 1:31 Michael Deeds is uncool! Statesman columnist reads his "fan" mail 1:50 Police respond to school shooting at Florida high school 1:13 Your sweat doesn't lie. These devices monitor alcohol in your body. Here's how. 1:15 Positive responses to the #MeToo hashtag 0:55 Trump lawyer says he paid porn actress with own money Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A suspicion of newcomers, especially Californians, is as common in Idaho as fry sauce and sagebrush. But are we really so different? Here's what Idaho Statesman readers had to say. Idaho Statesman / McClatchy

A suspicion of newcomers, especially Californians, is as common in Idaho as fry sauce and sagebrush. But are we really so different? Here's what Idaho Statesman readers had to say. Idaho Statesman / McClatchy