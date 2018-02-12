Words &amp; Deeds

Steve Miller, Peter Frampton to perform outdoor Boise concert. Here are ticket prices

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

February 12, 2018 10:06 AM

Rock fans will relive the 1970s this summer at Outlaw Field.

The Steve Miller Band, who packed that venue in 2016, will return with opening act Peter Frampton this time around. The outdoor concert will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20, at the Idaho Botanical Garden’s grassy venue.

Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, Feb. 16, for $75 at Ticketmaster or (208) 426-1766.

Miller, who made news last year when he put his 13-acre Ketchum home up for sale, is best remembered for classic-rock radio staples such as “Fly Like an Eagle,” “The Joker” and “Jet Airliner.”

Frampton headlined his own concert at the Botanical Garden back in 2011; it had been moved from what was then called Woodriver Cellars in Eagle. Frampton’s hits include “Show Me the Way,” “Baby, I Love Your Way” and “Do You Feel Like We Do.”

• • • 

