Grammy-winning singer to return to Idaho Center for first time in 9 years. Outdoors!

If you’ve got spring fever — OK, summer fever — here’s “The Remedy.”
Soft-rockin’ singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is headed back to Idaho for an outdoor summer concert.
Mraz will headline a show Tuesday, Sept. 4, at the Idaho Center Amphitheater, where he last performed in 2009. Mraz is known for hits such as “The Remedy” (I Won’t Worry),” “I’m Yours” and “Lucky,” a collaboration with Colbie Caillat.
The Nampa concert will have an opening act starting at 7 p.m., but the performer hasn’t been announced yet.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 16, at ICTickets for $30 to $70. (The fan presale is Feb. 14.)
Mraz was nominated for two Grammys in 2009, then won two in 2010 (for “Make It Mine” and “Lucky.”) He made his Broadway debut in late 2017 with a role in the musical “Waitress.”
