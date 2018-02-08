5 Things to Do This Weekend: Drink with U.S. Olympians, run around in your underwear

1. STRIP FOR A GOOD CAUSE
Remove your pants with hundreds of other Boiseans on Saturday at the annual Cupid’s Undie Run — essentially, a Downtown beer party with a mile-or-so jog in the middle. The annual event is a fundraiser for a noble cause.
2. HAVE AN OLYMPIC BEER
Watch the Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday at White Dog Brewing Co. and participate in a special viewing party: “We will have a panel of local Olympians from the 2004, 2008 and 2016 Games here to tell their stories and walk you through what actually happens behind the scenes during the ceremonies and the Games!” Panelists include White Dog co-owner Dan Jordan (2004 Paralypian and silver medalist in rifle shooting), Ian Waltz (2004 and 2008 Olympian in discus), Sammi Tucker (2016 Paralympian in archery) and Will Brown (2016 Olympian in pistol shooting).
Never miss a local story.
3. LAUGH. AND CRINGE
Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe specializes in the dark stuff. His jokes make you feel like you should go to prison for laughing. A veteran writer for the “Comedy Central Roast” series, Hinchcliffe is headlining at 8 and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at Liquid Laughs. Trust me, Hinchcliffe has absolutely brutal roasting skills (NSFW!)
4. START TREEFORTIN’
Seen the list of 442 acts coming to Treefort next month? Start early at the Treefort Launch Party on Friday at the Basque Center: “Dance into the Treefort season with Oakland’s La Misa Negra, known for their unique blend of heavyweight cumbia and high-energy, Afro-Latin music ... plus free-jazz punks Kulululu, darkwave demons Leafraker and local conscious rap artist Madisun Proof.”
5. THINK SPRING
Fortuitously, two trade shows will take advantage of the mood created by unseasonably warm weather. More than 70 exhibitors will fill Expo Idaho from Friday through Sunday at the Boise Golf and Travel Show, which includes quick-tip instruction, putting and driving contests, even kids entertainment. And in Nampa, the Canyon County Spring Home and Garden Show will take over the Ford Idaho Center from Friday through Sunday. Ready for that homeowner’s project?
• • •
Want more Idaho entertainment news? Follow Michael Deeds on Facebook and Twitter.
Comments