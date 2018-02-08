Ludacris to perform Boise show. Also Buddy Guy, Chris Stapleton concert news, tickets

This just in: Rapper Ludacris is coming to Boise for the first time in 16 years to rip through hip-hop hits such as “Act a Fool,” “Southern Hospitality,” “Yeah” and “Break Your Heart.”
The concert is just five weeks from now: Friday, March 16, at the Revolution Concert House and Event Center in Garden City. (What, you were thinking maybe he’d perform at, say, the Broncos’ spring football game? In 2016, Georgia’s athletic director apologized after it was revealed that Ludacris got paid $65,000 for a 13-minute gig at the Bulldogs’ spring game and was provided condoms and booze. Hilarious!)
Unless I’m mistaken, Ludacris hasn’t been to the Treasure Valley since he gigged with Eminem in 2002 during the Anger Management Tour at the Idaho Center.
The Revolution Center only holds 2,200 fans, so this will be a club-style show. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, Feb. 9, for $55 general admission (all ages), $95 VIP (21 and older only), at Ticketfly.
Here’s the latest news about other Boise concerts and events:
“Jersey Boys”: 7:30 p.m. June 12-14, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $40-$70. Ticketmaster. On sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 9.
Buddy Guy: 7:30 p.m. June 21, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $45-$125. Ticketmaster. On sale at noon Feb. 9.
Chris Stapleton: 7 p.m. Aug. 4, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $39.75, $49.57 and $79.75. ICTickets. Opening: Marty Stuart, Brent Cobb. On sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 9.
Rebelution: 7 p.m. Aug. 23, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $22.50 first 125 tickets sold, $35 after. Ticketmaster. Opening: Stephen Marley, Common Kings, Zion I, DJ Mackle. On sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 9.
