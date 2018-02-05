More Videos

Willowcreek Grill and Raw Sushi offers a dual menu option for diners deciding between gourmet burgers and sushi at the Downtown Boise eatery on 10th Street. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com
Words &amp; Deeds

Words & Deeds

Guitars, taco bars and beer in Boise and beyond.

Words & Deeds

‘Friendly,’ ‘well-rounded’ Boise restaurant closed Downtown after less than a year

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

February 05, 2018 12:57 PM

Willowcreek Grill and Raw Sushi exited Downtown Boise after an unusually brief stint.

The dual-concept restaurant at 205 N. 10th St. opened in April 2017 then quietly closed near the end of the year.

“Thank you for your support,” a note on the door says. “Please visit us at our Vista location.”

The original, side-by-side Willowcreek Grill (opened in 2005) and Raw Sushi (opened in 2007) remain open in a strip mall at 2273 S. Vista Ave.

The Downtown restaurant was shuttered during holiday season and held private parties in December, according to an employee at Willowcreek Grill on Vista Avenue. A call to Willowcreek Grill owner Brian McGill was not immediately returned.

When Willowcreek Grill and Raw Sushi opened Downtown, it seemed to have promise. In a June review, the Idaho Statesman praised its West-meets-East brand of gourmet burgers and sushi: “The menu is well-rounded and hardly short on whimsy or creativity. ... It’s obvious McGill knows how to offer a polished culinary experience, and service is brisk and friendly ... .”

It wasn’t just the quirky blend of cuisines that made Willowcreek Grill and Raw Sushi seem like a possible success story Downtown. There also was an outdoor sushi bar. Boiseans love their outdoor patio dining.

Online: willowcreekgrill.com.

• • • 

Michael Deeds is a columnist, blogger and drink/eat/play scribe for the Idaho Statesman. He also co-hosts “The Other Studio” music show at 8 p.m. Sundays on 94.9 FM The River.