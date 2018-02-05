Words &amp; Deeds

Outlaw Field schedules second summer concert. Tickets available Friday

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

February 05, 2018 11:00 AM

It feels like spring outside, so why not plan for summer?

Boise’s favorite outdoor music venue has landed another show. California-based reggae band Rebelution will headline a 7 p.m. concert at Outlaw Field on Thursday, Aug. 23, with openers Stephen Marley, Common Kings, Zion I and DJ Markle.

Tickets to Rebelution go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 9, at Ticketmaster or by phone at (208) 426-1766. The first 125 tickets sold will cost $22.50. After that, it’s $35. (Idaho Botanical Garden members pay $17.50 and $30). All tickets are general-admission.

The Rebelution-led reggae concert is the second event revealed for the 2018 series at the Idaho Botanical Garden’s grassy site. Pop-rockers Barenaked Ladies will perform Thursday, June 7, with Better Than Ezra and KT Tunstall.

