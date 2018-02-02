I’ll have Your Mom, extra dirty. ‘Slightly inappropriate’ Utah sodas come to Meridian

Wait, I changed my mind — I don’t want Your Mom. Too popular.
I’m buying a skinny 2nd Wife instead.
That extra dirty Boy Scout is all yours, though, bro. I ain’t touching that.
Wondering what the h-e-double-toothpicks I’m blathering about? Then you’ve haven’t ordered a “dirty soda” from Sodalicious, a trendy Provo, Utah, chain that sells everyday pops turbocharged with Torani flavored syrups. At Sodalicious, the caffeinated concoctions come with “funny, slightly inappropriate names.” And if you request one “skinny,” you get the low-cal version. “Extra dirty” adds a shot of creamer to your sugar bomb.
Sodalicious will hold a grand opening Saturday, Feb. 10, at 1035 E. Fairview Ave. in Meridian. From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., they’ll give away free 24-ounce drinks to social-media followers. Sodalicious also cranks out frosting-covered cookies served at ice-cold temperatures, and they’ll hand out samples. The event will raise money for the Meridian Food Bank.
Your Mom is incredible, by the way. Or so I’ve heard. The drink is made with Dr Pepper, plus blackberry and coconut flavoring.
Enjoy LDS humor? Sip on By Common Consent (Diet Coke, grenadine, coconut, fresh lime), named after a Mormon blog. Or bust out some profanity, choirboy, with an Ale Yeah (ginger ale, green apple, caramel).
Sodalicious made headlines in 2015 when it got embroiled in a legal battle over the word “dirty” with Swig, another flavored-pop purveyor in Utah. (One of Swig’s hit drinks? The Missionary.) The companies settled last year.
The new Meridian shop will be the third Idaho location for Sodalicious, which invaded the Treasure Valley in 2017. Two others are open at 94 N. Fisher Park Way in Eagle and 16365 N. Marketplace Blvd. in Nampa. On its website, Sodalicious also lists 14 Utah locations and four in Arizona.
Online: mysodalicious.com.
• • •
