5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise: Don’t do jack, but do Mormon. And wear Paisley

1. GET BOOKED
If you haven’t seen “The Book of Mormon,” well, you’re pretty much the last person. But you still have a chance! The Tony Award-winning musical is back at the Morrison Center now through Sunday. Critics call it “a sledgehammer barrage of crazy-profane, nothing-is-sacred humor.” OK, I called it that. I had mixed feelings when I saw it in 2015.
2. WEAR PAISLEY
Or don’t. Strutting into a concert wearing a T-shirt of the band is sometimes viewed as nerdy. (Always.) Either way, country singer Brad Paisley will uncork bluesy guitar pyrotechnics on Friday at Taco Bell Arena. Other music highlights: singer-fingerstylist Christie Lenée on Friday in the intimate Acoustic Alchemy Studio at Immanuel Lutheran Church, DJ-producer Big Wild the same night at the Knitting Factory, plus Sunday night shows from headbangers Of Mice & Men at the Knit and the Caleb Klauder Country Band at Neurolux.
Never miss a local story.
3. GO WILD
Wild at Heart is Saturday. The family-friendly celebration at Zoo Boise offers free admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Final admission at 4:30): “There will be face painting, photo-ops, and special Valentine themed enrichment for all the Zoo Boise animal residents. Plus, you’ll be able to make a Valentine’s Day card for your favorite animal.”
4. DO SPORTS
We’re still a year away from pro football at the Ford Idaho Center. Fortunately, we have hoops and hockey. Go root for the Broncos when they host UNLV at 6 p.m. Saturday at Taco Bell Arena. (If it sells out, coach Leon Rice is promising antics again.) ... The Idaho Steelheads drop the puck against Utah at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at CenturyLink Arena.
5. DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY
Idaho Dance Theatre will “Embody All” on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the BSU Special Events Center. And Off Center Dance presents “Stories Within Stories: Celebrating 10 Years of Dance” on Friday and Saturday at Boise Contemporary Theater.
• • •
Want more Idaho entertainment news? Follow Michael Deeds on Facebook and Twitter.
Comments