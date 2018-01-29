Chris Stapleton won three Grammys last night. Now he’s coming to Idaho for a concert

Things just keep getting better for country music fans in Boise.
After recent announcements of Luke Bryan and Keith Urban shows, another major concert just got unveiled. Singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton will bring his All-American Road Show tour to the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa on Saturday, Aug. 4.
To be clear, this is an arena show — not outdoors in the amphitheater. But that’s cool, right? Especially during blazing-hot August in Idaho.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9, at ICTickets for $39.75, $49.75 and $79.75. (Prices do not include ticketing fees.) There also will be presales from the Chris Stapleton fan club and Citi credit card company.
Stapleton’s opening acts will be Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb.
Stapleton won three Grammy Awards on Sunday: Best Country Album (“From a Room, Volume 1”), Best Country Song (“Broken Halos”) and Best Country Solo Performance (“Either Way”).
This will be Stapleton’s second Idaho visit in a year. He was one of the headliners at last summer’s Mountain Home Country Music Festival in rural Elmore County.
