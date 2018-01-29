Kentucky-born singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton, 39, released his debut solo album, “Traveller,” in 2015.
Kentucky-born singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton, 39, released his debut solo album, “Traveller,” in 2015. Charles Sykes Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Kentucky-born singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton, 39, released his debut solo album, “Traveller,” in 2015. Charles Sykes Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Words &amp; Deeds

Words & Deeds

Guitars, taco bars and beer in Boise and beyond.

Words & Deeds

Chris Stapleton won three Grammys last night. Now he’s coming to Idaho for a concert

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

January 29, 2018 11:03 AM

Things just keep getting better for country music fans in Boise.

After recent announcements of Luke Bryan and Keith Urban shows, another major concert just got unveiled. Singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton will bring his All-American Road Show tour to the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa on Saturday, Aug. 4.

To be clear, this is an arena show — not outdoors in the amphitheater. But that’s cool, right? Especially during blazing-hot August in Idaho.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9, at ICTickets for $39.75, $49.75 and $79.75. (Prices do not include ticketing fees.) There also will be presales from the Chris Stapleton fan club and Citi credit card company.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stapleton’s opening acts will be Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb.

Stapleton won three Grammy Awards on Sunday: Best Country Album (“From a Room, Volume 1”), Best Country Song (“Broken Halos”) and Best Country Solo Performance (“Either Way”).

This will be Stapleton’s second Idaho visit in a year. He was one of the headliners at last summer’s Mountain Home Country Music Festival in rural Elmore County.

• • • 

Want the latest Idaho entertainment news? Track Michael Deeds on Facebook and Twitter.

  Comments  

About Words & Deeds

@Michael
Deeds

Michael Deeds is a columnist, blogger and drink/eat/play scribe for the Idaho Statesman. He also co-hosts “The Other Studio” music show at 8 p.m. Sundays on 94.9 FM The River.