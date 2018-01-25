For sale: 4 Boise radio stations. Is one of them your favorite?

Want to own a radio station — or, more accurately, a whole bunch of radio stations?
E.W. Scripps Co. announced today that it’s seeking a buyer for all 34 of its stations, including four in Boise: KQXR-FM (100.3 The X, active rock), KTHI-FM (K-Hits 107.1, classic), KJOT-FM (J-105, classic rock) and KRVB-FM (94.9 The River, adult album alternative).
Cincinnati-based Scripps also owns 33 television stations, which it plans to keep. But Scripps plans to exit the radio business as it creates “a stronger, more streamlined and higher-performing company through comprehensive restructuring and cost reductions,” according to a press release.
Scripps acquired the stations in 2015 as part of a merger with Journal Communications.
What will the sale mean for listeners in Boise?
In the short term — nothing. And in the long term — possibly nothing. At least nothing significant to listeners.
Formats rarely flip in the crowded Boise market. Stations changing ownership normally doesn’t affect that.
Then again, a new owner means a new philosophy. And in the ever-changing media landscape, nothing is truly surprising anymore.
All four Boise stations have been familiar to listeners since, well, forever. There have been branding and playlist tweaks over the years, but for the most part, the stations have stuck to their battle plans. Check out the latest radio ratings here.
Full disclosure: I co-host “The Other Studio,” which airs at 8 p.m. Sundays on 94.9 The River.
