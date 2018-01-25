Boise promoter announces Pearl Jam — road trip. Also: Journey prices, Shakey Graves

It’s been an epic week for Boise concert news, whether it’s Elton John’s final show (really!) at Taco Bell Arena or Luke Bryan coming to the Ford Idaho Center. Tickets aren’t on sale yet for those two shows, but several others do go on sale Friday. (More on that in a sec.)
Prices finally trickled out for the previously announced Journey/Def Leppard concert Sept. 26 at the Idaho Center. Tickets will cost $49.50, $69.50, $99.50 and $179.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at ICTickets.
And Boise promoter CTTouring — actually headquartered in Eagle — announced a Pearl Jam concert. But not in Idaho. The show is Aug. 13 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana — an exciting road trip for Pearl Jam fans in Boise.
Why would a promoter here not bring Pearl Jam here? Look, I’ve griped about this before. But unless Boise State changes its tune about hosting major concerts at Albertsons Stadium, we can write off this type of event.
The Missoula show is one of seven Pearl Jam stadium dates also including two at Safeco Field in Seattle (another road trip option), two at Wrigley Field in Chicago and two at Fenway Park in Boston.
Here are Boise concerts (and other events) going on sale this week — at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26, to be specific:
Oh Wonder: 8 p.m. April 22, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $23. TicketWeb. $25 day of show.
Carnage: 8 p.m. April 26, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $20 for first 100 tickets sold, $25 general, $50 VIP. Ticketfly.
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder”: 8 p.m. May 11-12; 2 p.m. May 12, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $35-$62.50. Ticketmaster.
Wolf Parade / Japandroids: 8 p.m. May 24, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $26. TicketWeb. $28 day of show.
Shakey Graves: 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $32.50. TicketWeb. $35 day of show. Opening: Jose Gonzales and The Brite Lites.
Nitro Circus: Next Level Tour: Full-moto show with tricks, world firsts and stunts. 5 p.m. June 3, Memorial Stadium, 5600 Glenwood St., Boise. $39. nitrocircus.live.
Fall Out Boy: 7 p.m. Oct. 2, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $30.50, $50.50 and $70.50. Ticketmaster. Opening: Machine Gun Kelly.
