5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise: Ring your Belles, watch Fights, get some Moore

1. RING YOUR BELLES
If you’re on the prowl for a party, head to the Knitting Factory on Saturday night for Boise’s annual visit from Hell’s Belles. Who doesn’t want to spill a beer, raise a fist and sing along with a bunch of ladies to “Thunderstruck”? The all-female AC/DC tribute band might even crank up “Moneytalks,” which would be fitting since tickets are an affordable $15. (P.S. In other Knitting Factory news, the Randy Rogers Band concert Friday has sold out in advance.)
2. BE LIKE MIKE
Comedian Mike Birbiglia hits the Egyptian Theatre on Friday with a set of fresh material called “The New One” tour. The early performance is sold out, but tickets remain for the 9:30 p.m. gig. Birbiglia just got some sweet praise from Jimmy Kimmel. Plus, he’s bringing along The Lucas Brothers. So this “New One” should be a good one. Beer and wine will be available at the Egyptian, in case you were wondering.
3. FIST BUMP
There’s no Steelheads hockey or BSU basketball in town this weekend. But there’s “Front Street Fights 15.” Brandon “Hot Rod” Hempleman will exchange punches with Vince “Vandetta” Morales in the main event Friday at CenturyLink Arena.
4. GET SOME MOORE
In case you haven’t heard, Keith Urban is coming to Boise. But you don’t have to wait until next fall to get your country fix. Justin Moore headlines Sunday night at the Ford Idaho Center with opening act Dylan Scott.
5. BUST A MYTH
Yo, procrastinating young scientists: This is the final weekend for “MythBusters: The Explosive Exhibition” at the Discovery Center of Idaho. You have through Sunday to find out whether you can huff, puff and blow down a house, or make an actual canoe out of duct tape.
• • •
