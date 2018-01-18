Boise concert updates: Tedeschi Trucks, Easton Corbin, Pennywise ... and Bob Seger?

If there’s one thing I dread about Christmas and the New Year, it’s the sound. Silence.
Tour buses grind to a halt. It’s weeks before the concert industry gets the band circuit cranking again.
Fortunately, we’re more than halfway through January. This week, I managed to crowbar a smidgen of information out of organizers about that postponed Bob Seger show. And multiple venues announced notable events, including the first Boise concert by the phenomenal Tedeschi Trucks Band, powered by singer-guitarist Susan Tedeschi and her husband, Derek Trucks.
Trucks, probably the greatest slide guitarist of all time, has visited Boise before, but it’s been nearly a decade. Local concert historians will remember him rocking the now-defunct Blues Bouquet in Boise before he was old enough to legally drink. The cover charge was $8, stupid cheap even in 1999.
Here’s the latest concert news:
▪ Seger, who had surgery recently, still plans to make up the Ford Idaho Center concert that was supposed to happen last November.
He told Rolling Stone that he’s getting better. Organizers remain hopeful that the Nampa concert will happen this spring — an April or May time frame. If it doesn’t work out, the target will shift to a make-up date in fall. I’m told that it’s not likely Seger, 72, would do the Idaho concert during July or August. So go ahead and make those summer vacation plans.
▪ Newly announced this week:
Pennywise: 8 p.m. March 9, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $27.50. TicketWeb. $30 day of show. Opening: Strung Out. On sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 19
Easton Corbin: 8 p.m. March 31, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $32.50 general ($35 door), $65 VIP. Ticketfly. On sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 19
Red Sun Rising: 8 p.m. April 16, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $15. TicketWeb. $17 day of show. On sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 19
All Time Low: 7 p.m. April 19, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $26. TicketWeb. $28 day of show. Opening: Gnash, Dreamers. On sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 19
Tedeschi Trucks Band: 8 p.m. June 23, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $24.50-$69.50. Ticketmaster. On sale at noon Jan. 19
• • •
