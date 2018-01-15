3 Boise restaurants star in next week’s new ‘Man v. Food’ episode on Travel Channel

Boise’s dining scene is about to become the main course on “Man v. Food.”
The Travel Channel television series will highlight three Boise restaurants in an episode premiering at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22, according to TV listings. Host Casey Webb and his crew filmed the show at Edge Brewing Co., Westside Drive In and Superb Sushi when they visited Boise two months ago.
Superb Sushi in Downtown Boise promises to be the show’s highlight. That’s where Webb attempted a masochistic food feat. The episode synopsis hints at his taste-bud torture: “Casey Webb ventures to Boise, Idaho, for a sushi and soup challenge so spicy, it goes by the name of “Demon’s Delight.”
Spoiler alert: Webb finished the challenge. It included “miso soup from hell” and a sushi roll accompanied by a side of “death sauce.” Superb Sushi owner Brett Nunez told the Idaho Statesman in November that Webb “set the new record consuming the soup from hell — 23 seconds! And he did complete the whole challenge in 5 minutes, 45 seconds.”
Never miss a local story.
“Man v. Food” has filmed in Boise before. In 2009, then-host Adam Richman devoured an 8-pound hamburger/chili cheese fry/hot dog/milkshake challenge at Rockies Diner. The show also visited Big Juds and Flying Pie Pizzaria.
Webb’s recent tour through Boise should be fun to watch, so set your DVR for “Man v. Food” next week.
Interested in attempting a food challenge yourself? Check out these “5 insane eating challenges at Boise restaurants.”
• • •
Want more Idaho entertainment news? Follow Michael Deeds on Facebook and Twitter.
Comments