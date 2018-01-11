5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise: $2 local beers? Dunn deal

1. GO COUNTRY
Austin, Texas-based country-rocker Kimberly Dunn and her band will perform a free show at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Ranch Club. It’s an excellent chance to preview Dunn’s high-energy songs before she gigs this summer at the growing Hwy 30 Music Fest near Twin Falls. Dunn’s latest album, “New Smoke Show,” drops this week. Also at the Ranch Club: Tylor and the Train Robbers on Friday, and Doug Armento & the Iron Mules on Saturday. Both shows are at 9 p.m. and free. ... Another notable weekend gig: Five local bands will perform Saturday at the Commonly Known as Music benefit concert (6:30 p.m., free, Knitting Factory). Net proceeds go to the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline and SPAN Idaho.
2. HIT A GAME
Boise State’s basketball team is looking solid. Go watch the Broncos (14-3, 4-1 Mountain West) take on San Diego State (11-4, 3-1) at 8 p.m. Saturday at Taco Bell Arena — and, if it sells out, coach Leon Rice freeze his tail off in the Boise River. (The game also airs on ESPN2.) ... Or watch men in skates slam into each other when the Steelheads face off with Kalamazoo Friday and Saturday at CenturyLink Arena.
3. BREW UP FUN
Boise brewery Woodland Empire Ale Craft is celebrating its fourth birthday with a party Saturday. There will be creatively made craft brew poured at three beer stations, food from Manfred’s, music from space-jam rockers Foul Weather, and plenty of new shirts and sweet glassware. ... Oh, and don’t forget: All beers are $2 at Slanted Rock Brewing in Meridian this month.
4. GO FISHING
Two indoor casting ponds. Cool fishing gear. Experts and speakers. If you’re a fisherman, start dreaming of summer. The Western Idaho Fly Fishing Show takes over Expo Idaho on Friday and Saturday. It’s $7 to get in, or free if you’re 13 and under.
5. SEE SOME BURLESQUE
Boise’s Red Light Variety Show is taking a trip down memory lane with J’Adore, a show reviving and retooling favorite acts from the last nine years. “Our star-studded cast includes the hilarious emcee skills of Joe Golden, the spectacular LIVE musical talents of The Green Zoo, and all of the jaw-dropping entertainment you would expect from a Red Light show including burlesque and boylesque, aerial acrobatics, pole dancing, comedy, film and so much more.” Check it out Friday and Saturday at Visual Arts Collective in Garden City.
