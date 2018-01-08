Despite the death of co-founder Walter Becker in 2017, Steely Dan co-founder Donald Fagen has continued to tour and perform the band’s biggest hits.
Steely Dan, Doobie Brothers to perform Boise concert together — on a Saturday night

By Michael Deeds

January 08, 2018 10:13 AM

Classic rock bands Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers will team up for a co-headlining concert in Boise this spring.

The show will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 9, at Taco Bell Arena.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, at Ticketmaster for $39.50, $69.50, $89.50 and $125.

Steely Dan, known for jazz-inflected FM radio staples such as “Peg,” “Reelin’ in the Years” and “Hey Nineteen,” last visited Boise when the group headlined at Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden in 2013. Co-founder and guitarist Walter Becker died in 2017, but co-founder and singer Donald Fagen continues to lead the band.

The Doobie Brothers, who hit it big in the 1970s with hits such as “Black Water,” “Listen to the Music” and “Rockin’ Down the Highway,” last performed in Boise at the Western Idaho Fair in 2014.

• • • 

