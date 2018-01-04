5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise

Fingerstylist Maxwell Hughes will perform at the Riverside Hotel’s Sapphire Room this weekend, but the show is sold out.
By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

January 04, 2018 05:06 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

1. SEE LIVE MUSIC

There aren’t many touring acts rolling through town. Colorado-based Maxwell Hughes — whose resume includes time with The Lumineers as an unofficial fourth member — will perform Friday night at the Sapphire Room. But it’s sold out. So go support local music! Highlights include Old Death Whisper (free) on Friday and Saturday night at Pengilly’s Saloon in Downtown Boise, Soul Serene on Saturday night at the Reef in Downtown Boise ($5), and Ben Burdick and Joel Kaserman (free) on Saturday night at O’Michael’s Pub & Grill, 2433 N. Bogus Basin Road. Something tells me that Burdick and Kaserman might find a friend or two to sit in with them, too.

2. STRIKE GOLD

The spinning, balancing Golden Dragon Acrobats are back in town for free shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Morrison Center. Tickets already have been distributed, but people without tickets will be admitted 15 minutes prior to show time as space allows.

3. GET PREHISTORIC

Got a kid who loves dinosaurs? Make the Jurassic Quest tour part of your plans. The newest version of the dinosaur exhibit at Expo Idaho — called “Out of Extinction” — features more than 80 ultra-realistic, life-size dinosaurs that move, breathe and walk. You can interact with the beasts, learn about them and ride a few. Jurassic Quest is in town Friday through Sunday.

4. HIT THE ICE

Been to a hockey game yet this season? It’s time. The Idaho Steelheads take on the Allen Americans on Friday and Saturday at CenturyLink Arena. The puck hits the ice at 7:10 p.m.

5. PREPARE FOR THE BIG DAY

The annual Wedding Party Show happens Saturday and Sunday at the Boise Centre. Ladies, you’ll find bridal runway fashion shows (noon and 3 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday) and displays from local wedding professionals. Gentlemen, you won’t find NFL playoff games on any TVs there. Just sayin’. (There’s a Buffalo Wild Wings right across The Grove plaza, and a Taphouse beer bar another 20 seconds away.)

• • • 

Want more Idaho entertainment news? Follow Michael Deeds on Facebook and Twitter.

