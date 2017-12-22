The familiar Smoky Davis sign soon will be a memory at State and Arthur streets in Boise.
After 64 years, Smoky Davis to close next week. Then it’s time to ‘hit the pavement’

By Michael Deeds

December 22, 2017 02:32 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 04:40 PM

Dee Davis is slammed with holiday business. In between well wishes to customers buying smoked meats, she finds a moment to update us about the situation at Smoky Davis.

The smoked-meat shop’s final day at 3914 W. State St. will be Dec. 31, she says.

“And then we have to be out of here by the 15th (of January),” she adds.

After that?

“We plan to relocate,” she says. “We’ll hit the pavement and look for places.”

Dee and her husband, Gary, are having to close and hunt for a new site because of Ada County Highway District’s State Street/Veterans Memorial Parkway/36th Street intersection expansion. The building will be demolished.

Founded in 1953, Smoky Davis isn’t the only business being affected. The Zen Bento building next door, built by Gary Davis’ grandfather in 1963, also is slated to be razed. A phone call and Facebook message to the restaurant did not immediately shine light on the specifics of its future. It appears Zen Bento will remain open into next year.

Smoky Davis’ new home is still to be determined. In October, Gary Davis told the Idaho Statesman that another State Street location would “be a goal,” but that “we’re looking all over.”

What is clear? Uprooting six decades in 15 days will require a lot of work.

“We might close a little early on New Year’s Eve,” Dee says.

▪ Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Smoky Davis will be closed Christmas Day.

• • • 

